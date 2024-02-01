ORLANDO, Fla. — A two-time Olympic runner and former Colonial High standout says Saturday's U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials in Orlando is a historic event to witness, especially in his hometown.

Qualifiers will include three men and three women who will go to Paris to represent the U.S. in the Olympic marathon team.

Andres Arroyo, a two-time Olympic runner who’s training to qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris 2024, competes for Puerto Rico. He runs middle-distance races, including the 800-meter team.

“These are top-of-the-world athletes that will come here and try to do their best in Paris 2024,” said Arroyo, who’s a Track Shack elite brand ambassador and two-time Olympic athlete for Puerto Rico.

Track Shack, an Orlando shop that focuses on running gear and promoting the sport, keeps one of Arroyo’s shoes he wore during his first breakthrough at Colonial High School, a key moment in his career. At the time, he was the sixth U.S. high school runner of all time to run the 800 meters in 1 minute, 47 seconds.

“As soon as I crossed the finish line, I look toward my left to look at the scoreboard and see what time I had run in the event, and that’s the face that pretty much marked that iconic image and I know this image ran everywhere,” he said.

Now, he has some advice for contenders on Saturday.

“All those hard hours, sacrifice, and everything coming down to this one moment. You either take it or you lose it,” Arroyo said.

He competed in the Olympics in 2016 and 2021. Arroyo won’t compete Saturday because he doesn’t represent the United States, but right now, he’s actively trying to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics with Puerto Rico. He relates to how many are feeling ahead of Saturday.

“I know tension is high. Emotion is high as well,” he said.

There’s a room in his parents’ house dedicated to keeping all of his achievements — including his state championship rings during his time at Colonial High School and at the University Of Florida. His progress and achievements in running and track and field earned him a full-ride scholarship to UF, and he graduated in 2017.

“Something that my coach always says is, ‘the key is persistence. Be persistent',” Arroyo said.

Arroyo said his family and the Orlando community have been a huge support, fueling him to continue his goals.

His advice for others stepping up to the starting line on Saturday is to put their hearts on the line and calm the nerves.

“You’ve been training for four years for this one moment. In my case, I have to run 1:44, 1:43,” he said.

Arroyo said he will compete in Puerto Rico’s qualifier in June to try to earn a spot on that nation’s team and head to his third Olympics.