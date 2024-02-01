TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa International Airport CEO Joe Lopano has announced that he will step down from his position before his contract expires in April 2025.

Lopano has spent 13 years in the role, overseeing among other things a multibillion-dollar airport expansion.

The airport’s board of directors will begin seeking a new CEO immediately.

“I’m so proud of my team and all that we’ve accomplished over the last 13 years, which was much more than I set out to do when I started,” Lopano said.

“While this has been my dream job, I’m now ready to pursue my next dream of spending more time with my wife, family, friends, and the many grandchildren who have come into my life recently.”

His last day will be determined based on the progress of a new hire.

“As with everything we do at Tampa International Airport, I want to look ahead to our future and be proactive in meeting the needs of this airport and the Tampa Bay community,” Lopano said.

Under Lopano’s leadership, TPA and the Aviation Authority attracted new international routes and completed several expansion projects that included a new rental car center and SkyConnect train system.

TPA is currently constructing the Red Express Curbsides and will break ground this year on a fifth new terminal, Airside D, to open in 2028.