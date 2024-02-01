ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’ve been in downtown Orlando this week, you’ve probably already noticed that it’s getting busy.

Some streets are already closed as the city gears up for Saturday’s Olympic Marathon Team Trials. While it is an exciting time, it's also hectic for anyone trying to get around downtown.

Visit the city of Orlando's website to see a full list of closures and maps of affected downtown areas

For Trilce Howard and her family, this will be a once-in-a-lifetime chance to watch history race by their home, as the route will take the runners past her home on South Street.

“We’re super excited to support Team USA,” said Howard. “My friends are coming — my daughter invited all of her little friends — South Street is going to be closed so they can run around in the front yard and cheer on the racers.”

She said the street is usually so busy that her kids can only play in the backyard.

“I’ve literally never let them run in the front yard before,” Howard said. “It’s too crazy.”

But the barricades will be up, blocking off South Street to any vehicle traffic for the runners.

“We’ll have the kids running around. We won’t have to worry about cars — I’m so excited,” said Howard.

On Friday crews set up more barricades in downtown Orlando to separate the race course from where about 100,000 spectators are expected to watch. Organizers say with the best of the best competing to qualify to run in the Paris Olympics, this is considered the Super Bowl of marathons.

“So all the visitors who have come … and candidly it’s just going to feel like July Fourth meets new year’s eve — it’s going to be that kind of spectacle,” said Jason Siegel, President & CEO of the Greater Orlando Sports Commission.

It will be a Saturday of celebration for Howard and her family, and a memory she hopes will last a lifetime.

“We’re going to set up a bounce house, we’re going to grill and have some celebratory drinks,” she said. “We’re kind of excited that our little neighborhood is doing something big.”