ST. LOUIS—Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s office announced Thursday that he will join other Republican governors from around the country Sunday in Eagle Pass for a briefing on Texas’ efforts along the U.S. border with Mexico.

Former President Donald Trump has urged GOP governors to send National Guard troops to Texas to support Gov. Greg Abbott. Governors from Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee and Utah will join Parson in meeting with Abbott

Texas has declared an invasion at the border and has been in legal battles with the Biden administration over various efforts of its own to secure the border. Last week, Parson and other GOP governors signed a letter supporting the state’s right of self defense.

“Following this briefing, the Governors will hold a press conference on the unprecedented actions being taken by states to protect Americans in response to President Joe Biden's reckless open border policies,” Parson’s office said in a news release.

A spokesperson did not immediately respond to a question Thursday asking if the governors plan to announce new measures.

Roughly 250 members of two units, the 220th Engineer Company from Festus and the 1251st Transportation Company from Harrisonville, are working under the U.S. Northern Command and Joint Task Force North to support federal law enforcement efforts at the border.

Two of the governors, Sarah Huckabee Sanders of Arkansas, Trump’s former White House Press Secretary, and Kristi Noem of South Dakota have been discussed as potential running mates for the former president in the November election.

The visit comes amid House GOP efforts to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over his handling of the border and negotiations between Mayorkas and a bipartisan group in the Senate to reach a deal on legislation that Biden has said would give him the ability to shut down the border if it becomes overwhelmed.