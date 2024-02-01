Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who is running to be the Republican nominee for president, said on a radio show that Texas can secede from the U.S.

What You Need To Know Haley appeared on “The Breakfast Club,” a radio show hosted by DJ Envy and Charlamagne tha God, and in the almost hour-long interview, she was asked about her thoughts on the situation at the border



When asked about her previous comments on the ability for states to secede, Haley said she believes in state’s rights and doesn’t believe Texas will secede



Charlamagne tha God pressed Haley on her comments from 2010, where she said that state's have a right to secede. Haley went on to say that if a majority of people in Texas say they want to secede, they can



Haley said in the interview that Gov. Greg Abbott has a duty to protect the people of Texas, and she previously posted on X, formerly Twitter, that the state of Texas has “every right to defend itself and its borders"

Haley appeared on “The Breakfast Club,” a radio show hosted by DJ Envy and Charlamagne tha God, and in the almost hour-long interview, she was asked about her thoughts on the situation at the border. When asked about her previous comments on the ability for states to secede, Haley said she believes in state’s rights and doesn’t believe Texas will secede.

“I think state’s are going to make decisions, but let’s talk about what’s reality. Texas isn’t going to secede,” said Haley. “I mean, that’s not something they’re going to do.”

Charlamagne tha God pressed Haley on her comments from 2010, where she said that state's have a right to secede. Haley went on to say that if a majority of people in Texas say they want to secede, they can.

“If Texas decides they want to do that, they can do that,” said Haley. “If that whole state says they don’t want to be part of America anymore, I mean that’s their decision to make.”

The former governor of South Carolina went on to say that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has the right to put up fencing and other border security methods like the razor wire, which has been the subject of turmoil between the federal government and Abbott.

The Supreme Court, in a 5-4 decision, ruled that Border Patrol agents could cut the razor wire Texas Department of Public Safety officers put up along the border, but Abbott has continued to put more razor wire. The decision does not say that Texas officials can’t continue to place more razor wire.

Abbott has echoed similar sentiments. Back in September, the Texas governor declared an “invasion” at the border and said the state has “the right of self-defense.” Many Republican governors have echoed their support for Abbott and his border policies, while Texas Democrats have criticized Abbott and called for Biden to federalize the state’s National Guard.

Haley said in the interview that Gov. Abbott has a duty to protect the people of Texas, and she previously posted on X, formerly Twitter, that the state of Texas has “every right to defend itself and its borders.”

“A state has the ability to do these things because state’s rights do matter. And I think that state’s need to be able to do that,” Haley said in the interview.