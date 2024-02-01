TAMPA, Fla. — The Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County is offering a new program to Tampa residents in partnership with Redifiners World Languages.

The English as a Second Language certification program funded by the American Rescue Plan Discretionary Grant aims to acclimate and empower small businesses through several courses.

Working in childcare requires a lot of patience, but there’s nothing else Idarme Maria Martin Santos would rather do.

“What I love the most is seeing how they learn and how they grow, and they also take what they learn here to their home, which are fundamental steps as they grow,” Santos said.

She’s been in childcare since 2011 and educating children has always been her priority—whether it’s through the food they eat or teaching them the basics of washing up after a meal. Her way of teaching is what attracts parents to her childcare business. But it’s also come with some challenges.

“Not knowing English has hurt my business when it comes to taking care of children who only speak English, and many English-speaking parents call me about their interest of wanting their child to come here to learn Spanish, but before I can teach them, I have to be able to communicate with the parent,” she said.

It’s why she’s part of the English as a Second Language Certification Program.

Abigail Perez is the director of impact and community relations for the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough. She says after noticing the over 40% of its childcare providers only spoke Spanish; they wanted to help.

“It’s a basic living course where the individuals will be going through different topics like communicative function, cultural connection, can do statements,” she said.

Once the 12-week course is completed, residents receive $300 for participating.

Santos says it’s giving her the confidence in her abilities as a childcare provider. The course is helping her understand how to communicate in a unique way.

“The quality is great, and the sound is too, the instructor places images and videos for us to view and learn how English conversations are had while also listening to what is said,” she said.

Santos says the children keep her on her toes, but the enjoyment of seeing them learn and grow is what she wants to continue to do as she expands her own knowledge.

You can take the certification program online or in person. But it’s not the only program offered, the Early Learning of Hillsborough County. Other programs are also offered.