EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Just two days before the one-year anniversary of the East Palestine train derailment, Gov. Mike DeWine announced additional financial support for two of the town's businesses.

The companies join 18 others approved for financial assistance, bringing the total amount to more than $3.45 million in support.

What You Need To Know Gov. Mike DeWine announced additional financial support for two East Palestine businesses



The companies join 18 others approved for financial assistance



The new additions are Yokeley Scott Corporation, LLC and EPO, LLC



First loans for the East Palestine Emergency Support Program, which launched in Aug. 2023, were issued in December

“As we approach the first anniversary of the East Palestine train derailment, the state continues to offer support where it’s needed,” said DeWine in a news release. “The people of East Palestine are resilient, and we will continue to support them for as long as it takes.”

The new additions are Yokeley Scott Corporation, LLC, which is a sports streaming company serving Northwest Ohio and Western Pennsylvania and EPO, LLC, a real estate company which owns and manages rental properties. Yokeley Scott is receiving a loan of $85,250 while EPO is receiving a loan of $65,285.

“These additional loans underscore our unwavering commitment to helping the people affected by last year’s derailment,” said Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik in a news release. “We are ensuring businesses not only recover but thrive.”

First loans for the East Palestine Emergency Support Program, which launched in Aug. 2023, were issued in December. Through the program, $5 million was made available. Additional loan applications remain under review.

The program was created in partnership with the Ohio general Assembly using funds from the Controlling Board Emergency Purposes/Contingencies Fund.

"For-profit and non-profit businesses located within a two-mile radius of East Palestine that were operational on or prior to Dec. 1, 2022, are eligible to apply," the release notes. "The loans are 0% interest and range from $10,000 to $1 million. The loans are forgivable if utilized for payroll, employee benefits, rent or mortgage payments, utility expenses, worker protection, or inventory replacement expenses related to the train derailment."

Businesses can still apply through the online application.