A hangar under construction on the grounds of the airport in Boise, Idaho, collapsed Wednesday, killing three people and injuring another nine, officials said.

What You Need To Know Officials say 3 people have been killed and 9 were injured in a collapse of a hangar under construction on the grounds of the airport in Boise, Idaho



Boise Fire Department Operations Chief Aaron Hummel says the initial scene was chaotic but that as of Wednesday evening everyone who had been at the site had been accounted for



Boise Airport operations were not impacted by the collapse



The cause of the collapse is under investigation

Five of those injured in the collapse at the Boise Airport are in critical condition, the city said in a statement released Wednesday night.

Authorities responded at about 5 p.m. to the privately owned steel-framed hangar, which suffered a "catastrophic" collapse, Boise Fire Department Operations Chief Aaron Hummel said during an earlier news briefing. Everyone who had been at the site had been accounted for as of Wednesday evening, he said.

The city statement said that the three people killed died at the scene. It said that responding fire crews worked to stabilize the scene and rescued multiple victims.

"It was a very chaotic scene," Hummel said, describing the incident as a "large-scale collapse" of the framework of the building. "I don't know what caused it, but I can tell you it was a pretty global collapse," he said.

Boise Airport operations were not impacted, officials said.

Hummel said some of the victims were on a hoist or other elevated platform at the time the structure fell, and that required some specialized rescue efforts. He confirmed that a crane also collapsed in the incident.

Leticia Ramirez, a spokesperson for Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, said emergency and trauma teams were working with first responders to treat patients who arrived from the scene.

Authorities are investigating what caused the collapse. It happened next to Jackson Jet Center, which offers private airplane charters and maintenance.

Boise city permitting records show the contractor Big D Builders had obtained permits to build a 39,000-square-foot jet hangar for Jackson Jet Center.

The $6.2 million project was to include the construction of a concrete foundation and a metal building. Messages left by phone and email seeking comment from Big D Builders were not immediately returned.

Jackson Jet Center said in a statement that their "hearts go out to everyone affected by this horrific event."

Jessica Flynn, CEO of the public relations firm Red Sky, issued the statement on behalf of Jackson Jet Center. The statement said the collapse happened just west of the existing Jackson Jet Center at a site where the company's new hangar was under construction, and that dozens of people were working on the site.

"We do not know exactly what caused the hangar collapse," the statement said. "Our focus now is on supporting our team and partners during this difficult time."