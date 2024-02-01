Speaking at the annual National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, President Joe Biden said he is not only praying for peace in Israel and the Gaza Strip, but also for Americans to reject hate.

“We’re fighting against the rise in antisemitism and Islamophobia here in the United States and all forms of hate, including those against Arab Americans and South Asian Americans,” Biden said in the National Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol.

“This is a calling to stand against hate, to remember the very idea of America: We’re all created equal,” he said.

Biden said his “prayer” and “hope” is that Americans “continue to believe our best days are ahead of us as a nation.”

“We continue to believe in honesty, decency, dignity and respect,” he said. “We see each other not as enemies, but as fellow human beings.”

At times, Biden’s message seemed to be directed at members of Congress.

“We have really tough, tough differences. We really go at one another,” said Biden, who is the subject of a Republican-led impeachment inquiry. “But let's remember who the hell we are: We’re the United States of America. It’s all about dignity and respect. So let’s practice it.”

Biden said he sees the “trauma of death and destruction” caused by the war between Israel and Hamas.

“We value and pray for the lives taken, for the families left behind, for all those who are living in dire circumstances — innocent men, women and children held hostage or under bombardment or displaced not knowing where the next meal will come from, or if it will come at all,” the president said.

“Not only do we pray for peace, we’re actively working for peace, security, dignity for the Israeli people and the Palestinian people.”

Biden said he is working day and night to bring home American citizens held hostage in Gaza.

He said little about the nearly 2-year-old war between Russia and Ukraine. His only mention of the conflict was comparing the United States’ efforts in Israel and Gaza to its work helping Ukraine. Amid ongoing negotiations on a foreign aid and national security spending package that would, in part, provide more assistance to Kyiv, Biden added, “We must continue to help them.”

The president also said he is praying for the families of the three Army members killed in last week’s drone attack on a U.S. base in Jordan: Spc. Breonna Moffett, 23; Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, 46; and Spc. Kennedy Sanders, 24.

More than 40 other troops were wounded.

On Wednesday, the U.S. blamed the attack on the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of Iran-backed militias. The U.S. has indicated it is preparing for retaliatory strikes.

Biden said he’s spoken separately with each of the families of the soldiers who were killed and that he and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Dover Air Force Base on Friday for the dignified transfer of their bodies.

“They risked it all, and we'll never forget the sacrifices and service to our country,” he said.



The National Prayer Breakfast has been held every year since 1953, when President Dwight Eisenhower attended a meeting with members of Congress, as well as minister Abraham Vereide and the Rev. Billy Graham. This year’s event was the first to be held at National Statuary Hall.