SURF CITY, N.C. — A second-generation oyster farmer is working to get more land to expand his business.

Conor Macnair has always known his career path.

“You know, like young kids are like, ‘I want to be a, you know, an astronaut when I grow up,’ I was like, ‘I want to be a marine biologist, oyster farmer,’” Macnair said. And he did just that.

Macnair graduated with a degree in geological oceanography, spending a lot of time focused on oyster farming. He now uses his knowledge to produce some of the best tasting oysters around. “It’s just so salty and so clean,” Macnair said.

He’s the founder of N Sea Oyster Co, one of two farms in Pender County that applied for a Shellfish Lease with the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries.

Oysters are a popular seafood dining choice, and they also serve a purpose in the environment.

“Oysters filter 50 gallons of water per oyster per day. So by putting out more oysters, I’m going to be able to filter more water,” Macnair said.

Farmed oysters are especially necessary in areas where wild ones do not grow. Farms can revitalize oyster reefs, both wild and the ones they create.

“As we create this wild oyster habitat, it becomes a home for over 90% of marine organisms during one period in their life. And that becomes really visible. Like as a farmer that’s out here every day and seeing the changes and the boom and bust, nature throughout the year as the seasons come and go,” Macnair said.

Macnair knows oyster farms benefit the community. He is part of a tightknit community of small family farms that strongly believe in the farm-to-table philosophy.

“We’ve shifted our focus (on) serving only local seafood. I show up (at) the docks and I get shrimp from Davis. I go to Surf City Crab and I pick up all my fish from them, if I’m not getting it directly from a spear fisherman,” Macnair said.

It’s why Macnair wants to expand his farm - he knows it will benefit both the environment and the community.

“By being able to support more farms that are in our direct radius, then you know you’re supporting more of our local economy, you’re supporting more people that can have more jobs, you’re putting more American protein on the plate,” Macnair said.