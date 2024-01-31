ORLANDO, Fla. — Since January 2023, there have been more than 100 incidents of police response to Mercy Drive in Orlando.

That includes Tuesday, when Orlando police say 18-year-old Kevin Hodges was killed in what appears to be a shooting that began as a home invasion.

What You Need To Know Since January 2023, there have been more than 100 incidents of police response



The latest incident was Tuesday, when Orlando police say 18-year-old Kevin Hodges was killed



Residents hope safety improvements can be made to the area, including more streetlights and cameras

Residents say crime continues to happen and they want more to be done to prevent it. That includes Jaden Shepherd, who lives nearby. He says the community was one where kids used to be able to play out outside without any fear.

Now, Shepherd often finds himself protecting kids in his house where he has nieces and nephews. He recalls an incident that left bullet holes in his windows, a constant reminder of the reality of life near Mercy Drive.

“They shot like 15 times, and 11 of the shots hit my window, windows and walls,” Shepherd said.

He hopes minor improvements can make big changes soon.

“More streetlights,” he said. “Maybe a couple cameras or two, maybe a sign, something.”

Adding cameras along Mercy Drive is a request pastor William Andrews has pushed for years. His church, Heart of Mercy, is directly across the street from where Tuesday’s shooting happened.

Orlando City commissioner Regina Hill says that the city is working with the Orlando Police Department to add more security cameras.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, they currently patrol areas with cameras to help with monitoring and crimes in progress.