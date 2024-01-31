ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Board of Zoning Adjustment on Thursday morning will hear the case for a medical marijuana dispensary, a project 338 feet from Edgewater High School property.

Under Orange County Code, dispensaries can't be within 500 feet of a school, and some residents aren't happy to hear about the idea.

Bobbie Marsden said she grew up in the home she currently resides. The neighborhood, she said, has always been quintessential and family-friendly.

"If one kid did something wrong, they would call your mom. I thought my mother was psychic," said Marsden, laughing as she recalled memories.

Marsden was not happy to hear about the proposed medical marijuana dispensary down the street.

"Buy 'em somewhere else, not in this beautiful community. Please, not here," said Marsden.

The applicant has requested a variance in code because the dispensary would be 338 feet away from the school's agricultural building, not the main campus. The applicant says there are significantly less students in that off-shoot property.

Still, some residents aren't happy given that students walk all around the neighborhood.

"They all walk past this place. No. We have to protect our kids," said Marsden.

Other neighbors, who did not want to speak on camera, said they were either for the project or felt indifferent towards it.

Directly across from Edgewater High School, there's a liquor store. That specific property falls under city jurisdiction, not county jurisdiction like the dispensary.

Ordinances also vary when comparing dispensaries to liquor stores. Spectrum News is still waiting to hear back from the city on how the liquor store location was approved, given its proximity to Edgewater High School. A city spokesperson said the property was approved back in 1999.

As for the dispensary project, county staff are recommending that the Board of Zoning Adjustment deny the project. Board members will hear the case for the project at 9 a.m. Thursday.