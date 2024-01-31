TAMPA, Fla. — Florida ranks No. 1 in the backlog of immigration cases, according to federal data collected by Syracuse University.

The data show the U.S. court backlog is more than 3 million cases involving immigrants and asylum seekers, 481,000 of which are in Florida.

Tampa Immigration Attorney Milton Toro Marquez has worked with immigrants for the past seven years and handles more than 100 clients, with a case list growing fast — especially over the last couple of years.

“It’s something that’s very stressful and at the same time very rewarding,” Marquez said.

Marquez believes the immigration system is broken and that cases can take years to get resolved because of backlogs.

He said each case is unique, and that each has a story of escaping a rough life.

“People are sexually violated on their way here, people are robbed, people are beaten on their way here,” Marquez said.

However, Marquez says despite the growing caseload, the work is important since most of his clients fear returning to their home country.