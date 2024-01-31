If you feel like venting, who better to tell your troubles to than everyone’s favorite red, furry monster?

Elmo, the star Muppet who resides on “Sesame Street,” was inundated with responses on social media reflecting the deep anxieties that many Americans are feeling these days.

The beloved muppet opened a floodgate of frustration on X, formerly known as Twitter, after posting “Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?” on Monday.

More than 13,000 accounts replied with responses about layoffs, mental health and concerns about the state of the world. Respondents were confessing anxieties about everything from marital problems to the upcoming election.

“I’m not surprised. In a recent American Psychological Association survey we found that three quarters of Americans are experiencing the symptoms of stress,” said Nicole Cross, Spectrum News’ national mental health correspondent. “Inflation, wars, it’s an election season"

“We feel safe, we open up and then online there is an element of anonymity and so it was an opportunity for people to express themselves,” Cross said.

On Tuesday, Elmo addressed the overwhelming response, telling his followers that “Elmo is glad he asked."

“Elmo learned that it is important to ask a friend how they are doing. Elmo will check in again soon, friends!” Elmo’s account posted. “Elmo loves you. #EmotionalWellBeing”

President Joe Biden cosigned the message on Tuesday.

“I know how hard it is some days to sweep the clouds away and get to sunnier days. Our friend Elmo is right: We have to be there for each other, offer our help to a neighbor in need, and above all else, ask for help when we need it,” Biden wrote on X. “Even though it's hard, you're never alone.”

Sesame Workshop vice president Aaron Bisman says the message of empathy fits in with their mission to promote emotional well being to kids of all ages.

“When that real furry lovable monster is in your social feeds some days he’s just there to give you a smile and some days he’s got an important message and can help you open up,” Bisman told Spectrum News. “And we know that adults often get as much as kids out of these messages."