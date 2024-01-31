APOPKA, Fla. — Apopka city and community leaders met Tuesday night to talk about a proposed resource center and shelter that would help provide things like case management for people experiencing homelessness. However, nailing down the perfect location has brought those plans back to square one.

What You Need To Know City leaders and community members in Apopka met this week to discuss plans for a proposed resource center to address homelessness



Three property options are being discussed, but each has issues that may not be able to be resolved for the desired purpose



Approval would need to come from both the Community Redevelopment Agency as well as the Apopka City Council



Another community meeting will be held on Feb. 27

Members from the Next Step Foundation were in attendance, including board member and local Pastor David Schorejs, who said they're still working to put together an organized plan for city leaders to consider. He says it is his hope to find someone who owns property and is willing to help out with their efforts.

“Our goal is to find that individual that has a piece of property in the community that could lease that to us, get us started and then we would not be dependent on the city property," said Schorejs, whose church, First Baptist Church of Apopka, already helps with providing resources to people in need weekly.

Mayor Bryan Nelson also attended the meeting as a Next Step Foundation member. At least three potential properties are being discussed as options for the resources center, but officials say they each have challenges preventing them from getting the green light at this time.

“One of them is a duped piece of property that’s a brown field, so there’s a challenge there," Nelson said. "There’s the second property, which has code enforcement violations up to hundreds of thousands of dollars. So, if they fixed the property tomorrow, they could keep it, but if they don’t, we could end up foreclosing on it."

The third property, which is owned by the city, may not have enough spacing outside, according to Nelson, but another hold-up is access to transportation. Nelson said a critical focus of the resource center's location is access to public transportation. That way, individuals seeking resources from the center, like jobs, will have a way to get to and from work.

When a location is finally decided on, approval is needed from the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA). Afterward, a second approval will be needed from the city council after at least a 30-day waiting period.