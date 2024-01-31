TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A new state rule will keep people from changing the gender listed on their driver’s license.
The Florida DMV issued a statement on this Wednesday.
It says: “The department can issue a replacement license only when a license or permit is lost or stolen or when there is a subsequent change in the license’s name, address or restrictions.”
The statement goes on to say gender doesn’t refer to a person’s internal feelings but to the gender they are at birth.
The updated rule mirrors a bill moving through the Florida Legislature.
But the DMVs rule will prevent people who don’t identify with their sex at birth from changing their license before the bill becomes law.
That bill would also require health insurance policies for sex reassignment treatments to include coverage for some de-transitioning treatments.