CINCINNATI — The application for Damar Hamlin’s Cincinnati Heroes Scholarship is now open to youth, according to his charity, the Chasing M’s Foundation.

What You Need To Know The application for Damar Hamlin’s Cincinnati Heroes Scholarship is now open to youth



The scholarship helps students attend private high schools, trade schools or universities in the Cincinnati area



To honor the medical team that saved Hamlin’s life after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during a Jan. 2 NFL game, the scholarships were named after 10 medical professionals



For the next three years, the scholarships will be awarded to 10 people from local, under-served areas

The scholarship helps students attend private high schools, trade schools or universities in the Cincinnati area.

“The opportunity I have to give back and inspire others through my charity is an incredible blessing,” Hamlin said in a press release. “Whether kids need help with books, tuition or housing, my focus is on helping them explore what comes next, whether that means college or trade school. It is my hope that this scholarship will honor the ten medical professionals who helped save my life a year ago, while supporting kids on their own journey.”

To honor the medical team that saved Hamlin’s life after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during a Jan. 2, 2023, NFL game, the scholarships were named after the following people:

Dr. B. Woods Curry

Dr. Betty Tsuei

Dr. Saad Ahmad

Dr. Jason McMullan

Registered Nurse Claire Deglow

Registered Nurse Alyssa Zimmerman

Registered Nurse Val Lake

EMT-Paramedic Rob Hursong

Registered Respiratory Therapist John Bush

Registered Respiratory Therapist Gary Richardson

The release notes that the charity is looking for scholarship candidates who are in high school or are planning to attend a local private high school, trade school or university. Applications are open to students who are no more than two years past from their high school graduation.

“The scholarship offers $1,000 per year, which can be used toward tuition, housing, or books,” the release said. “Students have the opportunity to apply for the scholarship each year, providing ongoing support for their educational pursuits.”

For the next three years, the scholarships will be awarded to 10 people from local, under-served areas.

Interested students can apply here until April 15, when nominations for 2024 will be closed. Winners will be announced in the spring.

Hamlin created his foundation while he was still in college, but the organization brought in $9 million in contributions following his cardiac arrest. Through his charity, he has also distributed AEDs to local sports associations and promoted CPR training.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.