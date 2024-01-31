EAGLE PASS, Texas — A group called “Take Our Border Back” is driving across the U.S. with the goal of stopping in Eagle Pass, Texas, to show solidarity with state leadership’s efforts to secure the border.

A member of the group live streamed the convoy’s drive from Virginia Beach to Jacksonville, Florida, Monday. The group plans on hosting a rally in Eagle Pass, which has been the site of a standoff between federal and state law enforcement, on Saturday. The convoy plans to then continue on and end in California, with a rally planned in Arizona as well.

According to reporting by Vice News, the convoy held a recent planning call and claimed their mission is to stand up against those who conspire to keep the borders open and destroy the country.

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) issued a National Alert Monday condemning the rhetoric by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and mentioned the convoy in its alert. LULAC said the convoy claimed to be “God’s Army” and planned to “straddle the U.S.-Mexico border.”

"Abbott and his supporters are creating a media circus for political gain and to raise money,” said Domingo Garcia, LULAC’s national president. “LULAC abhorrently condemns hate speech, actions, and lies that hurt human life, especially those coming to the United States to survive deplorable conditions and seek refuge. Let's see immigration for the good it provides our country rather than calling it a threat to divide and weaken us as a nation.”

Some Republican politicians have thrown their support behind the convoy, like Rep. Keith Self, who will be speaking at the rally in Eagle Pass. Self spoke with News Nation about the convoy and said he wants to see “thousands of truckers” and people at the rally.

“I want to see a caravan there to send a clear message, along with the Arizona rally and the California rally, to the president that he needs to do his job,” Self said on News Nation Tuesday.

Spectrum News 1 talked with Self earlier this week and asked him about the situation at the border as well as the convoy. Self said he was told that truckers from Canada are joining the convoy.

"The American people are saying enough. If the federal government will not secure the border, we will support the governors that do, and this is spreading," said Self. "The American people will be there in Eagle Pass on Feb. 3, as well as Yuma, Arizona, and in California. This is the time for us to rise up and say the American people are tired of this."

When asked to comment on some Democratic lawmakers calling for Biden to federalize the National Guard in Texas, Self said he doesn't believe President Biden will take that action.

"If he does that, I think the American people will take matters in their own hands. I think the state of Texas might beef up the Texas State Guard," Self said. "I don't think that President Biden wants to force that constitutional conundrum."