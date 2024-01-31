ORLANDO, Fla. — As anticipation builds for an unprecedented weekend, Downtown Orlando is undergoing a remarkable transformation to host the Olympic Trials and the Pro Bowl simultaneously.

With road closures already in effect and businesses gearing up for the influx of visitors, the city is buzzing with excitement.

Ryan Davis, owner of The Other Bar on Wall Street Plaza, is one of those making plans.

"It’s going to be very difficult to get to us, but if you park early enough and walk you’ll have no problem getting here. But it’s a massive event," said Davis.

For the first time ever, Orlando is set to host the Olympic Trial Marathon, a historic event that promises to bring a unique energy to the heart of the city. Thousands of people are expected to gather, and businesses like The Other Bar are ready for the festivities.

"It’s definitely a unique one as opposed to the Pro Bowl or a college football game," Davis said. "Everyone knows you can come here, grab a bus and go to the game. This is different. You either have to get here really early, or finding the parking and making your way here."

Davis' involvement extends beyond the bar, as he also manages Step Up Productions.

"On the day of the event, this will be the grandstand area for people to watch the race," Davis shared, discussing the role in enhancing the entertainment aspect of the weekend.

Step Up Productions, born from a simple idea several years ago, has become a prominent player in orchestrating events like these. Davis reminisces about starting with a plywood stage, which evolved into a permanent concept that has now grown into a company overseeing various events.

With only a few days left before the marathon kicks off, Davis is ensuring both businesses are in full gear. He anticipates a significant boost in sales at The Other Bar and is eager to welcome a vibrant crowd to fill up Wall Street Plaza.

As road closure and detour signs already dot Downtown, spectators are advised on the best locations to watch the marathon – the start line, finish line, and Wall Street Plaza.