COLUMBUS, Ohio — Despite the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics reporting an increase in hires and job openings, some are still struggling to find their next career path.



Ghost jobs are positions that are listed online that don't exist or have already been filled



The best way to avoid applying to a ghost job is by cross-referencing the position with the company or organization's website

A “ghost job” is often a position that looks open but is not. There could be multiple reasons a job listing might be considered a “ghost job.”

A “ghost job” might be a position that a company posts, but has no intention of filing. While this doesn’t happen often, some organizations want to appear bigger than they are or that they are growing at a steady pace, so they pretend as if they are hiring. “Ghost jobs” can be a position that companies are looking to fill at a later date. They might have more pressing matters, like budget and retention, but they want to have a line of eligible candidates for when the time is right.

Popular websites like “Monster” and “Indeed” might pull and post outdated information. There are times that a job might appear open on these platforms but are closed or filled if you visit an organization’s website directly.

One career counseling expert said that the best way to spot a ghost job and avoid “job hunt fatigue” is to research and network for a position before applying.

“It’s not about a mass volume game,” said Shelly Stotzer, who serves as the CEO of the Crosworks Career and Talent Strategists. “That’s not the game we suggest you play, although some people do. We suggest you really understand your target. You should spend the time and energy to understand those jobs. Instead of spending more time applying to more jobs, spend that same energy and really focus on the jobs that make more sense for you.”

In December, the rate of hires increased about 3.6%. Experts say job search websites should be used as just one resource rather than your only resource.

“The job market is an interesting place right now because of all the automation,” said Stotzer. “The best thing you can do is really, truly understand yourself, understand where you fit. You know that age old saying with the magnifying glass when the sun shines through, you can either disperse that energy across a bunch of different stuff or you can really target that energy into what you want and you’re more likely to get what you’re hoping for.”

The job market does have a direct effect on our economy. The persistent demand for workers has increased consumer spending and propped up our labor market, which some experts say is keeping our economy afloat, however this could affect efforts to cool inflation in this first quarter of the year.