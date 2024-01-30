PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The suspect in Monday's AMBER Alert, 34-year-old Renato Muhaj, made his first appearance in court Tuesday.
According to Largo police, Muhaj killed 32-year-old Suela Saliaj before abducting their 8-year-old daughter Alessia Muhaj.
A judge ordered Muhaj held without bond, with no contact with his daughter.
The kidnapping triggered an AMBER Alert and an hours-long search in Largo and Clearwater.
Clearwater police say Muhaj was involved in a domestic incident with his parents just before 3 a.m. Monday morning. Officials said Muhaj physically attacked his own parents and took their cell phones.
The department asked Largo PD to do a welfare check on his daughter Alessia and her mother, and that's when they found Saliaj dead and no sign of her daughter.
The girl was eventually found later Monday morning. She was not physically hurt and is now with other family members.
Muhaj faces charges that include first-degree murder, kidnapping, child abuse and felony battery.