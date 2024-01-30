More police officers patrolled the New York City public transportation system in 2023 compared to the year before. However, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's latest customer survey, nearly 60% of transit users say they would like even more.

And just under 20% of respondents say they would ride the bus or train more if there were fewer people behaving erratically.

New York City Transit Authority President Rich Davey says he is working on it.

"It's disconcerting for our customers. The vast majority of those individuals who are having an acute mental health crisis are probably not dangerous, but you don't know," Davey said. "So I understand that's a feeling that our customers have and we just have to get those folks the services that they need. I'm sympathetic to that."

The MTA received around 108,000 responses to their fall 2023 survey.

Overall satisfaction was down for subways and buses. For the subway, satisfaction was 52%, down 4% from the spring.

For local, limited and select buses, satisfaction was 57%, an 8% drop. Express bus satisfaction was at 72%, a drop of 7%.

But people do feel safer in the subway system. On a scale of one to 10, with 10 being very safe, customers responded on average with a six.

Data shows that in 2023, overall crime was down 2.6% in 2023 compared to 2022, with 60 fewer crimes.

But numbers in two categories went up. Felony assault went up 2.5%, and burglary was up over 140%.

Grand larceny makes up almost half of subway crimes, with 1,148 instances in 2023. That includes pickpocketing and other forms of theft.

Michael Kemper, the New York City Police Department chief of transit, says he is frustrated with his officers arresting the same people over and over again for these crimes.

He said Sunday officers recovered someone’s cell phone from a suspect who had been arrested 46 times, including four times just this year.

"Three of his 2024 arrests are related to theft or attempted theft from subway riders and bus riders and a fourth was a fare evasion," Kemper said. "He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance just a few hours ago, with no bail requested."

Besides quality of life, more reliable service and wait times were the other top concerns for both subway and bus riders. The MTA’s goal is 70% customer satisfaction.