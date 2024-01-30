CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — For the last 15 years, the N.C. General Assembly has not granted a pay raise for minimum wage workers at the beginning of the year.

As a result, North Carolina is one of about 20 states that will not see a boost in its minimum wage, remaining at $7.25 an hour.

A Chapel Hill man feels fortunate he's working for a company that provides a livable wage.

What You Need To Know North Carolina’s minimum wage remains at $7.25 North Carolina last raised its state minimum wage in 2008 Lawmakers had set the goal of raising public employee minimum wage to $15 an hour in 2018 but have not publicly considered any bills that would raise the private sector minimum wage

“Just starting my morning cup of tea, which is very important for an Englishman,” Robert Kelly said.

Kelly starts his day around 7:30 a.m. He has a cup of tea and chats with his pups.

“Just finished my morning snack, which is an apple, which my dog, Brighton, loves apples. Named after my favorite soccer team in England, Brighton and Hove Albion,” Kelly joked.

And before you know it, the London native is out the door.

“But because it’s a bit boggy and rainy out on the trails, I need to put boots on,” Kelly said.

Kelly works for Walk and Wag — a pet care service.

He works 40 hours each week, caring for around 10 clients a week, ranging from dogs, cats, chickens and even dragon lizards.

Kelly says caring for domestic animals full time affords him a great lifestyle.

“We've lived in this house since about 2007 when we moved back here from France. We've actually owned the house since about 1996,” Kelly said.

Prior to this, Kelly was a DJ then a teacher making a mediocre salary. But Walk and Wag allows Kelly to stay in his home.

“My property taxes in Chapel Hill (are) off the bloody charts,” Kelly said.

Working for the pet care company, Kelly says it’s like having a 9-to-5 job with a lot more freedom and flexibility.

Team members are available 365 days a year but can choose whether they want to work part or full time.

“In the same sort of geographic area of Chapel Hill, Carrboro, little bit of Durham, too,” Kelly said.

Kelly says he hates that North Carolina did not raise its base salary.

“Disgusting that the minimum wage is $7.25,” Kelly said.

The pet care team member explains double that amount still isn’t enough.

“But even $15 or $16, frankly, I think it's too low,” Kelly continued. “But I’m European, so, you know, I have a different take on these things.”

Kelly says he lucked out with Walk and Wag and says not only does he receive more than a livable wage doing something he loves, he gained family.

“So much of it is not just about how you relate to the pet, but it's how you relate to the owners, because you become part of their extended family,” Kelly said.

In 2021, the legislature raised most state employee minimum wage to $13 an hour and $15 by the following year.

Lawmakers had set the goal of raising public employee minimum wage to $15 an hour in 2018 but have not publicly considered any bills that would raise the private sector minimum wage.