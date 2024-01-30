SOLON, Ohio — Nestlé, a food and drink processing conglomerate corporation, announced this week that it's laying off 216 workers at its Solon factory, saying it's part of recent shifts the company is making.

"The Solon factory will continue to be an important part of our manufacturing network and will run lines dedicated to our growing Out-of-Home business," said a Nestlé spokesperson. "The business will actively review opportunities to add capacity to the factory in the future as the business environment evolves."

In a statement, the company said the layoffs will help allow them to "deliver quality products to consumers at competitive prices."

The number of layoffs is higher than what Nestlé previously anticipated. The company announced late last year that around 77 employees would be affected by layoffs, starting on Dec. 23, 2023 through Aug. 2, 2024.

Nestlé said those who are impacted by the layoffs will be able to apply for other open roles in manufacturing facilities, including the ones in Ohio.

Nestlé currently employs more than 3,000 employees in Ohio across nine facilities. Another facility is slated to open in Williamsburg, Ohio in 2024. Nestlé said the factory cost $550 million. It will produce pet foods to meet increasing demand, the company stated, and it's expected to create 300 more jobs.