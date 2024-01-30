LEXINGTON, Ky. — While recognizing the city's overall progress as part of the annual State of the City/County address Tuesday, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton has an essential goal for 2024: retain and expand a safer quality of living for residents.

What You Need To Know Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton highlighted five years of growth since her first State of the City address

The city made several moves in 2023 to invest in its people, local businesses and agents of prevention and intervention

Gorton added several projects in the works will be ready by next year’s address

They include the construction of a citywide park for all Lexington residents and further planning for a new site for city hall in 2025

This includes city service and partnerships while working on "education crisis response, neighborhood engagement, downtown peacekeeping, restorative justice and survivor support," Gorton said.

Last year, the city made several moves to invest in its people and businesses and provide resources toward infrastructure in health, neighborhoods and parks such as a $28 million grant with the American Rescue Plan Act, Gorton said.

Social service efforts were recognized, including public arts, the city's Homelessness Intervention and Prevention team and a $7.4 million investment into affordable housing.

The city’s community paramedicine program provided services to 761 people, including 331 who experienced a nonfatal overdose. It plans to hire two additional social workers, thanks to a $1.3 million grant.

“Lexington Fire and Emergency services have kept our citizens safe for over 150 years,” Gorton said.

P.G. Peeples, president of the Urban League of Lexington, received the Spirit Award for affordable housing advocacy.

“Many of them say, 'We never thought we would be able to own a home' ... there's nothing like home ownership," Peeples said.

Lexington also saw homicides drop in 2023 with 24, compared to 42 in 2022, with groups such as ONE Lexington working to curb these issues.

Flock Safety cameras helped investigators recover 127 stolen vehicles and 17 guns and find four missing people.

“Those are solid steps to a safer Lexington,” Gorton said.