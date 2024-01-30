ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Construction is underway on a brand new UCF facility aimed to train the next generation of nurses. University officials say it will be a state-of-the-art facility, but they're also hoping to combat a nationwide issue of nursing shortages.

What You Need To Know The Dr. Phillips Nursing Pavilion in Lake Nona is slated to open to students in the 2025-2026 school year



University officials say it will have three times the lab and simulation space as the current College of Nursing building



With the extra space, UCF hopes to graduate an additional 150 registered nurses a year, putting them on track to combat the nursing shortage in Central Florida

“When you add the new technology, and the new learning experiences, I think it’s going to be really great for the community,” said UCF nursing student Amanda Weiss.

During her time at UCF, she’s been one of many students to go through simulation and lab classes working in mock hospital rooms.

“The students are able to connect the most when they’re hands on,” said Weiss.

UCF’s new Lake Nona campus hopes to add three more times the space for simulations and labs. University officials also say they’re combating a larger issue with the new building: the nursing shortage.

According to the Florida Hospital Association, projections indicate Florida will be short over 37,400 registered nurses by 2035. The state will need to graduate about 2,300 RNs a year to fill that shortage.

“We’re already working on increasing capacity in this building that we’re in. And when we get there, we’ll be able to increase our capacity for at least 150 nurses per year for the workforce,” said UCF College of Nursing Dean Mary Lou Sole.

Sole says many of those RNs will probably stay in Florida or central Florida, contributing to our local work force.

“What’s most exciting is 85% of our graduates work in Florida, and 60% live here and work in Central Florida,” said Sole.

UCF says they’ll be running shuttle buses between their new campus and their current campus to get students to class.

The new facility is slated to open during the 2025 school year.