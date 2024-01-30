Chita Rivera, a dynamo of musical theater, an unstoppable force and a synonym for Broadway's finest, died Tuesday at age 91.

Rivera's death was announced by her daughter, Lisa Mordente, who said she died in New York after a brief illness.

Rivera's extraordinary talent brought to life iconic roles such as Anita in "West Side Story," Velma in "Chicago," and Rosie in "Bye Bye Birdie," leaving an indelible mark on the stage



Born Dolores Conchita Figueroa del Rivero in Washington D.C., she found her passion for dance in childhood. At just 15, she impressed George Balanchine and won a scholarship to New York City’s American School of Ballet.

Rivera’s Broadway journey began in 1953 with “Guys and Dolls,” and she quickly ascended to stardom, particularly after her groundbreaking role as Anita in 1957’s “West Side Story.”

In “West Side Story,” Chita became close with fellow cast member Tony Mordente. They fell in love, got married and had a daughter, Lisa.

With more than a dozen Broadway credits to her name, her career flourished with unforgettable performances in “Bye Bye Birdie,” “Chicago,” “The Rink,” “Kiss of The Spider Woman,” and “The Visit,” her final musical in 2015.

In 2005, she starred on Broadway in a show based on her life and career called “CHITA RIVERA: The Dancer’s Life.”

Over the years, Rivera was nominated for 10 Tony Awards and received three — her first for “The Rink,” the second for “Kiss of The Spider Woman,” and a Lifetime Achievement Tony in 2018. In 2002, she received a Kennedy Center Honor, and in 2009, she received The Presidential Medal of Freedom from then-President Barack Obama.

In a 2023 interview about her co-authored memoir that she wrote with journalist Patrick Pacheco, Rivera shared profound advice for her younger self and anyone aspiring to greatness: “Do it with all your heart and all your soul," a creed that Rivera exemplified through every step of her illustrious career.