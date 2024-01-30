AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (ABIA) has received an advanced tower simulator to help improve controller training and increase safety at its facilities.

The airport was under scrutiny recently for a close call involving FedEx and Southwest aircrafts early last year. Close call incidents have been increasing at airports nationwide.

ABIA is the first airport in the U.S. to receive the new modernized tower simulator, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The new system will be used for training controllers on airport operations. It includes a visual database where controllers can simulate air traffic scenarios at the airport, which is intended to help improve overall safety.

Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Austin, released the following statement on the addition of the tower simulator:



“After multiple near-misses at ABIA, I'm pleased the Federal Aviation Administration has prioritized us for updated safety equipment and installed the Nation's first Advanced Tower Simulator at our airport. This is a modest first step in improving safety for travelers and enhancing training for air traffic controllers, who are often overworked, overwhelmed, and understaffed.

“For months, I’ve been working with the Federal Aviation Administration to ensure our air traffic controllers have the resources and support they need, and I look forward to continue working with the Biden Administration to build on this progress.”

The FAA plans on installing the modernized tower simulator systems in 95 facilities across the country by the end of 2025.

ABIA says the new system will lead to more air traffic controllers being certified in a shorter amount of time, allowing the airport to increase the number of controllers it has.

It also plans to expedite the onboarding process for new controllers and work with colleges and universities to enhance their training program to prep graduates while they’re still in school so they can move directly to work at air traffic facilities.