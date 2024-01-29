TEXAS — As tensions between Texas and the Biden administration continue over security at the southern border, some Democrats have called on President Joe Biden to federalize the state’s National Guard.

That would place the Texas National Guard under the command of Biden rather than Abbott.

Those calls from Democrats came as Abbott continues to use the National Guard to prevent U.S. Border Patrol agents from accessing the 47-acre Shelby Park in Eagle Pass.

Appearing on conservative commentator Tucker Carlson’s “Uncensored” show, Abbott seemed doubtful that Biden would make the move, and referred to it as “boneheaded.”

However, he said Texas is “prepared” if it comes to that.

“We are prepared in the event that that unlikely event does occur to make sure that we will be able to continue exactly what we’ve been doing over the past month, and that is building these barriers," he said.

Biden has been urged to seize control of the National Guard by Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, and former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke.

“The irony here is that for all of what Abbott is saying about Biden’s failure on immigration, the governor literally will not allow Border Patrol agents, these federal agents under Biden’s supervision, to do their job,” O’Rourke recently told Spectrum News.

When asked what the precedent was for federalizing the Texas National Guard, O’Rourke said, “Guards in various states have been federalized by various presidents for various reasons over time.”

“It can be the right thing to do if the governor will not stand down, and I think we also have to acknowledge the governor’s missteps and mistakes when it comes to calling up involuntarily members of the Guard,” he continued.

The U.S. Supreme Court last week ruled that Border Patrol can cut the concertina wire Texas has placed along the Rio Grande. Abbott, following the ruling, said Texas is placing more razor wire along the banks. While it can be viewed as a defiant gesture, Texas is not defying the Supreme Court by doing so.

Earlier this month, three migrants drowned in the Rio Grande near Shelby Park. Members of Border Patrol said they were unable to help those migrants.

Abbott has insisted the State of Texas has a right to defend itself from the unprecedented levels of unlawful border crossings by migrants, if, as he contends, the federal government is not doing enough to deter them. In a recent statement, the Republican leader of Texas accused the Biden administration of breaking “the compact” between the federal government and the states.

Last week, Abbott received support from 25 Republican-led states. Former President Trump suggested that those state’s governors should send their Guard units to Texas to aid in protecting the border, but it’s not clear if they will do so.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt posted on X, formerly Twitter, saying “Oklahoma stands with Texas.”

Other governors who have echoed similar statements on social media include Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.

Capital Tonight’s Reena Diamante contributed to this report.