STATEWIDE — The Florida House of Representatives will meet Monday afternoon to continue discussing several proposed bills for this session, including Senate Bill 1530, which aims to target unauthorized public camping and sleeping on public property.
Advocates for the homeless are opposing the measure.
What You Need To Know
- State lawmakers are considering a bill that looks to stop camping and sleeping on public property
- Two Central Florida cities have similar ordinances against people blocking sidewalks
- Some people say laws like this target the homeless
Recently, local leaders in Altamonte and Orlando approved similar ordinances that would allow law enforcement to take action against people blocking the right of way in public spaces.
Senate Bill 1530 would prohibit counties from allowing public camping or sleeping in public spaces unless they designate a property for that reason.
Amended ordinances in Central Florida earlier this year raised concerns about how these changes and the potential consequences would affect homeless people.
“We ask that the city (of Orlando) review the ordinance with a careful lens and explore ways to ensure protection from unintended consequences, including risks to people who have increasingly limited options for where to lay their heads,” said Martha Are, the chief executive officer of the Homeless Services Network of Central Florida.
City leaders in both Altamonte and Orlando said these ordinances are not directly targeting the homeless population, but an attempt to assure safety in the community.