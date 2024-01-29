Time Capsule Productions preserves family stories on video

CINCINNATI — A University of Cincinnati film and video graduate is turning his camera toward Ohio seniors, capturing family stories on video.

Graham Merten’s on a mission with his Time Capsule Productions: making a movie you won’t see in a theater or on television. But it’s worth more than Oscar gold to the people involved and their families.

“I set up a film studio in a grandparent’s or loved one’s living room, interview them about their life, and turn that into a little mini documentary with their own family photos and videos,” Merten said.

He adds graphics and music and he helps his clients stage their own premiere, sharing the video with loved ones. Merten was inspired by his own grandpa’s stories.

“He lived this amazing life,” Merten said. “He had stories that could rival anything we see on the big screen now. And I would go over to his house and listen to his stories. And I mean, that was that was life for me. That was like my favorite part of the week.”

Unfortunately, he passed away before Merten could capture his stories on video. So the young filmmaker worked with his grandma.

“The next few weeks were some of the best weeks I’ve ever had working. It didn’t feel like work. It felt like just a conversation with Grandma,” Merten said.

He made a video that he premiered at a cousin’s wedding.

“I looked around the room and I just saw tears of joy, really. And I was like, okay, I want to bring this to some other people. So that’s where it started.”

The videos aren’t just cheerful talk. They can get pretty real too. Just ask Paulette and Carl DeMarkowski. They talked about what it was like for him to go off and fight in Vietnam, leaving behind his wife and baby.

“I sort of relived all those feelings again of sadness and hope and praying,” Paulette DeMarkowski said. “I prayed a lot.”

“It was very difficult,” Carl DeMarkowski said. “Our baby was only seven months old when I left and when I came back, she was like a year and a half. So that was a real adjustment as well.”

You’d think it’d be an adjustment, baring your soul in front of a camera, but they say Graham makes it easy.

“It was very personable and professional,” Paulette DeMarkowski said. “Very easy to work with.”

The project was a collaboration that included incorporating some genealogy that the DeMarkowskis had been researching.

“I asked Graham, ‘Do you think somehow we could work this in?’ And he was like, ‘Oh, that looks interesting. Well, that’s a challenge for me too, but I’ll take it.’ He said, ‘Let’s work together on it.’”

“I really, truly believe every single person’s life has a story and has something special,” Merten said. “It can be turned into something special.”

Paulette DeMarkowski considers Graham’s work more than a job, she thinks it’s a calling.

“You have to have a sensitivity that you were born with, and he was,” she said.

A born storyteller for hire.

“All of these stories create a larger picture,” Merten said. “We need to be telling these stories.”