SANFORD, Fla. — The city of Sanford is starting on a $10.8 million project to replace aging water meter systems that have been in service for over 15 years. The initiative aims to enhance accuracy in determining water bills for the city’s approximately 25,000 residential and commercial properties.

The replacement project, set to begin in the coming weeks, is expected to take anywhere from a year-and-a-half to two years to complete.

The current water meter system has been causing delays for the Utilities Department, taking about a month to process and provide information on a customer’s water usage. With the new system, this turnaround time is expected to be significantly reduced to just 24 hours.

One local business owner, Michelle Simoneaux, who owns the Colonial Room restaurant in downtown Sanford, expressed the need for these upgrades.

Simoneaux highlighted how the restaurant’s water meter system, as old as the establishment itself, has become a concern.

She shared an incident from a month ago when unauthorized use of the restaurant’s water hose inflated water usage and costs.

“Maybe a couple of weeks later and I find out how much water is being used and if we need to cut back on water or if anyone is using my water. We had to put a lock on my water because it was being used by unauthorized people,” said Simoneaux.

The improved system is anticipated to help businesses like the Colonial Room to identify and address such issues promptly.