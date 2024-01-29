ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Supreme Court is getting ready to hear arguments regarding placing an abortion amendment on the ballot. The organization, Floridians Protecting Freedom, received over 900,000 signatures qualifying that amendment for voters to decide the state’s future on the abortion issue.

Current Florida law allows abortion up to 15 weeks of pregnancy, but some say that’s not the only barrier women face when seeking an abortion.

Patients being barred entry by protesters against abortion rights a reality for many heading into the Center of Orlando for Women.

A woman, who did not give her name out of fear of retribution, says since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the violence is real and it’s not uncommon for an Orlando Police officer to be out front of the clinic protecting the peace.

She is a volunteer with ‘Stand with Abortion Now’, also known as SWAN of Orlando. She’s a clinic escort, helping people needing to enter clinics.

“Our main purpose for being here is shielding patients from harassment from protesters,” she said.

Come November she’s hoping Florida voters can voice their opinion on the future of abortion in the state.

“I’m born and raised in Florida, seeing the shift of the political landscape and the reproductive justice landscape in Florida change in a post-Roe world has made this so important for me,” she said. “Polls have shown that both democratic and republican voters in the state of Florida alike have signed onto this ballot initiative and believe this issue should be in the hands of the voters.”

While her team at SWAN hope to continue defending what they say are reproductive rights in the state of Florida, they also know there are people who are always going to support anti-abortion policies.

Some protesters show up at the clinic in hopes of changing a patient’s mind.

“We understand the women are coming out here to make a hard decision,” said Alex Wright, who is against abortion rights. “But because we care and love for them, we want to see those babies be saved and see that mother not regret a decision she’s going to make.”

Wright comes weekly, spreading the gospel, as well as adoption resources for potential patients. Wright says he’s for the Florida Supreme Court to strike down the potential amendment, but would love to see abortion illegal nationwide.

“I hope that it gets struck down and hope they vote not to include it. I hope abortion never gets legalized fully. I hope it gets abolished,” said Wright.

On Feb. 7, the Florida Supreme Court will hear the first oral arguments potentially allowing the abortion amendment on the November ballot.