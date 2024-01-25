HAINES CITY, Fla. — Polk County Public Schools is looking for volunteer book reviewers to read challenged library books.

The volunteers must be parents or guardians of current Polk County school students, current teachers or guidance counselors, current media specialists, or current high school students.

As part of their role as a book reviewer, the volunteers will read library books that have been appealed to the district for further review.

What You Need To Know Polk County Public Schools needs 11 volunteer book reviewers to read challenged library books



The volunteers will be provided the challenged books to read, and then will meet in the evening to discuss the materials



All applicants will be randomly selected, and the district will notify them by Feb. 2

Anita Carson, a former Polk County teacher, said she thinks this type of community committee could be very beneficial. Carson, who taught in Polk County schools for almost a decade, left the classroom a little over a year ago, but said she’s kept up with what’s going on in education.

“It’s really important that all students have access to the books they want to read, and that parents have the ability to decide what is right for their kids,” Carson said.

While she isn’t eligible to be a volunteer book reviewer, she said the district is doing the right thing by selecting people who are true stakeholders when it comes to school libraries.

“We’re seeing so many challenges that come in from one or two people, or one or two organizations, oftentimes people who aren’t even real stakeholders in what’s happening in our libraries, and they are tying up the time and attention of schools,” she said.

The volunteer book reviewers will be provided the challenged books to read, then the committee will meet to discuss the materials. District officials said all applicants will be selected randomly.

Carson said she hopes that means the group will be inclusive and diverse — and she hopes they also keep in mind that parents already have the power to choose what their children read.

“Kids like reading about things that are controversial, and if a parent doesn’t want their kid reading that, they already have the ability to change that," she said. "But don’t take away a tool, a book, from educators who are trying to get kids to be skilled readers because one person doesn’t like the content.”

The district will randomly select a total of 11 volunteers from the applicant pool and notify them no later than Feb. 2.

Those interested in becoming a volunteer book reviewer can apply online.