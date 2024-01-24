BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Black History Month is a time for people across the U.S. to reflect on the accomplishments made by the African American community. One area of Bowling Green is known for exactly that.

The ShakeRag Historic District in Bowling Green is recognized for its significance to African American history. Dale Spearman, barber at Shake Rag Barbershop, said the name has an interesting backstory.

“The name came from, if I’m not mistaken, a lady who used to take her laundry and shake it out, and hang it on a clothing line,” Spearman said.

The neighborhood grew over time after the Civil War. According to the Bowling Green Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, the community provided a refuge from segregated areas of Bowling Green. Since then, many community-based businesses have established themselves in the area, including the Shake Rag Barbershop, which opened its front doors in 2018.

“Black barbershops are the cornerstone of the community, other than the church,” said Chris Page, the barbershop’s owner. “This is the Black man’s country club.”

Page, who grew up in the ShakeRag community, has been cutting hair for years. When he got the opportunity to bring his passion to his roots, he couldn’t resist.

“My father taught me to be proud of my African American history, even though I’m bi-racial, but he always told me how important was to be a Black person,” Page said. “[The] ShakeRag Historic District represents that.”

This has allowed several barbers and both people within ShakeRag and outside of it to connect and share stories.

“They can tell you what their fear is going into a job, and you get a chance to throw your 12 cents,” Spearman said.

The barbershop is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.