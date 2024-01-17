ASHWAUBENON, Wis. — Developing and opening a new hotel is nothing new to Dennis Doucette.

He’s done eight of them, but never one just blocks from Lambeau Field.

“This is my dream project,” said Doucette, who is the principal with Legendary Hospitality, LLC. “What could be better? A spectacular hotel just steps away from Lambeau Field.”

The Legacy Hotel recently opened in Green Bay. It features 83 studio suites, 15 signature suites and three penthouse suites.

The Legacy also offers a range of amenities, including a number of food and drink options on site.

Doucette was looking out the floor-to-ceiling windows of one of the suites facing the stadium as he talked about bringing this project to fruition.

“We have a big advantage in regard to our location,” he said. “The Legacy has spectacular walkability to the performing arts center, to the Resch Center, to Lambeau Field, to the Don Huston practice facility.”

The Legacy is one of three hotels that have opened — or are planned — for the area around Lambeau.

The Hampton Inn by Hilton Green Bay Stadium opened in 2023 and the Ashwaubenon Village Board has approved plans for a 100-room Cambria Suites on Onedia Street.

“That hotel is looking to hopefully break ground soon and be under construction so that it can open in and around the NFL Draft that’s planned for 2025,” said village manager Joel Gregozeski.

The April event is expected to bring hundreds of thousands of people to Green Bay, Ashwabenon and Wisconsin.

“Certainly Ashwaubenon, because of its proximity to the draft activities, we’re going to be full,” he said. “That’s going to generate a lot of traffic for businesses. We’re going to have a lot of people here shopping, dining, visiting other destinations in our area while the draft is happening.”

Doucette said the goal of majority owner Vicky Fabry is making the rooms and facilities available to the community.

“She had a vision for this property to be a social epicenter for the community. It just happens to have terrific suite accommodations,” he said. “We really want to embrace the community with the hotel.”