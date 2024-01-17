BURLINGTON, Wis. — Farmers in Kenosha County are hoping to expand an effort that has environmental benefits and is economical.

What You Need To Know The Kenosha Regenerative Producers is focused on protecting local water sources and building a better connection with consumers



Starry Night Farms encourages its cows to do rotational grazing to promote sustainability



Farmers in the group strive to sell more of their product locally since only 2% of farm products produced in Kenosha county are consumed by Kenosha County residents

The Kenosha Regenerative Producers is a group of about a dozen farmers. They are focused on protecting local water sources and building a better connection with consumers.

One of the members is Paul Maggio. He owns Starry Night Farms in Burlington, Wis.

Maggio said as a farmer, he is focused on sustainability.

“We raise organic grass-fed beef, organic chicken and organic turkeys,” said Maggio.

Maggio drove a half mile from his farmstead to bring water to one of his herds of cows.

He said by extending his water line this far out, it makes it easier to encourage the cows to roam around the farm.

“We want to spread fertility across our farm equally; we don’t want to have one area where there is high fertility, high impact, etc.,” said Maggio. “Usually, you have to keep them around barn areas because the animals, you have to keep them close to there to get water.”

After the cows finish drinking the water, Maggio said he expects them to go to another part of the farm where they have access to several bales.

He said he guides the cows to different parts of the farm to create a productive cycle.

“Making hay, spreading the hay, having it eaten, having it decomposed and recycled so new life can grow from that,” said Maggio.

Maggio said keeping this cycle going keeps more nutrients on the farm and reduces waste run off.

He said he also encourages other farmers to adopt this practice to protect local water sources.

“People that use the Fox River for drinking water, how would you like agrochemicals and manure and things like that to be a part of your drinking water in the environment?” said Maggio.

Maggio said he and other members of the Kenosha Regenerative Producers strive to sell more of their products locally.

“Of all the food that is produced here in Kenosha, all the farms that grow, 2% is used by Kenosha [residents],” said Maggio. “That means 98% of it comes from some other place so how can we as farmers be more relevant to food production here.”

That’s important to Maggio because his farm is in Kenosha County. He said he wants to provide more locally grown and raised food to his community.