WORCESTER, Mass. - The newly opened Wavvz Concepts shop in downtown Worcester is working to create a fashion movement in the city.

What You Need To Know WavvzNewage is a Worcester-based fashion brand started by Emmanuel "Q" Qlynton Carboo



Carboo recently opened a new storefront at 651 Main Street in Worcester called Wavvz Concepts



The self-taught clothing designer runs the store and brand with his wife, Jaribel. They currently have three volunteer professional tailors and a staff of interns



Carboo said the goal of Wavvz is to "inspire the next generation with music through music and visual art." His organization hosts events and welcomes people to the shop to help others learn skills of fashion and be inspired to create

"I've just been stitching, stitching, stitching," WavvzNewage founder Emmanuel “Q” Qlynton Carboo said. "I never stopped to think like, ‘Oh wow, it's been this amount of years,’ you know?”

Carboo started the clothing company in 2017. He moved to the United States in 2012 and he said a lot of his entrepreneurial inspiration comes from growing up with his mother in Ghana.

“Back in Ghana, obviously had an inspiration with my mom," Carboo said. "When I was actually a baby, she was basically going to town, you know stitching, making some clothes and just selling to tourists who came to the museums and a couple of places. So, I knew the story growing up.”

“It's been a roller coaster," Jaribel Carboo, Emmanuel's wife, said. "Now things are kind of getting, you know, put together.”

Jaribel Carboo runs the Wavvz Concepts alongside her husband. They said their shop believes in “stitching everybody’s ideas into creativity.”

“To me personally, this like a safe haven," Jaribel said. "You can come here, you will get anything you need when it comes to clothing. And if you just want to come here and talk, we're open for all those things.”

Carboo said, like the journey of many business owners, it's not always smooth sailing for Wavvz.

"I got to mess up, you know, that's how I was able to learn a few things," he said, while working with an embroidery machine. "And low and behold, I was able to turn it into a business. And now I'm able to teach other people.”

The self-taught clothing designer said education plays a huge role in his mission of creating a fashion movement in Worcester.

“One thing I learned was Worcester was a textile industrial place," Carboo said. "So, I was like, ‘Okay, glad to hear that.’ We want to kind of bring that up in like the new school way. You can come either start a craft, you know, get your skills sharpened, get to meet people of your kind.”

Through things like fashion projects, collaborating with local schools and welcoming anyone interested to come learn sewing and designing skills, Carboo said he’s created a wave, and found success in doing what he loves.

“When I started, it was just people loving the fact that I was able to just break from the regular norm," Carboo said. "Through that, I just wanted to give the arms out there to let them know that whatever process I use I'm willing to teach that to the community. That's the best way I can give out. And through that, you know, it just creates a whole wave, and they just want to be part of the wave."