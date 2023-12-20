Video advertisements in taxis annoyed drivers and passengers so much that the city Taxi and Limousine Commission had to phase them out.

But now, something similar could be coming to Uber and Lyft rides thanks to a newly passed City Council bill, Intro 1139-A.

The legislation would allow drivers to play video advertisements in the back of their vehicles and make additional income, according to the bill's sponsor, Bronx City Councilmember Amanda Farías.

“It still allows customers to mute, turn off the tablet — along with play games, learn about who is giving them their ride and see parts of the city on their screen,” Farías said.

The bill would give drivers 25% of the proceeds from the advertising revenue. And it may even improve their tips.

“We know that when clients are presented with a visible reminder to tip the drivers on an in-car screen, drivers have seen a 13% increase in tips received,” Farías said.

Ride-hailing vehicles in other cities already use tablets from companies like Octopus and Vugo. Drivers in the city could have them installed in their car at no cost to them.

Longtime drivers like Pedro Acosta say with increased expenses, the extra income is welcome.

“It helps a lot, especially because we have so many expenses here in this city,” Acosta said. “Especially now, where every day they are making more expenses. We have more expenses, paying the congestion tax, tolls and everything that is going up every day, gas prices.”

In a statement, Lyft called the bill a win-win, and Uber said they support the bill.