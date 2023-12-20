In a rare joint statement, the top Democrat and Republican in the Senate said that they are “committed” to reaching an accord on immigration reform in exchange for aid to Israel and Ukraine, and hailed the “encouraging progress” between negotiators on both sides of the aisle.

But with lawmakers in the upper chamber departing Washington for the holidays, the talks will be punted into early next year, adding to an already heavy to-do list in January which will include working to avert a government shutdown.

What You Need To Know Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said they are "committed" to reaching an agreement on immigration reform in exchange for a sweeping aid package for Israel, Ukraine and other national security priorities



President Joe Biden initially asked in October for a $106 billion national security supplemental that includes aid to Ukraine as it repels Russia’s invasion and funding for Israel in its fight against Hamas, as well as humanitarian aid for Israel, Ukraine and the Gaza Strip, funding for Indo-Pacific allies, including Taiwan, and billions to secure the U.S.-Mexico border



The Biden administration warned this week that the U.S. will run out of aid to Ukraine after the country sends one more aid package this month, and assistance will run dry unless Congress takes action



With lawmakers in the Senate departing Washington for the holidays, the talks will be punted into early next year

“Bipartisan border security negotiations are essential to the Senate’s efforts to address critical national security priorities,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said in a statement. “Our colleagues are making encouraging progress on this front.”

“Challenging issues remain, but we are committed to addressing needs at the southern border and to helping allies and partners confront serious threats in Israel, Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific,” the leaders continued. “The Senate will not let these national security challenges go unanswered.”

President Joe Biden initially asked in October for a $106 billion national security supplemental that includes aid to Ukraine as it repels Russia’s invasion and funding for Israel in its fight against Hamas, as well as humanitarian aid for Israel, Ukraine and the Gaza Strip, funding for Indo-Pacific allies, including Taiwan, and billions to secure the U.S.-Mexico border.

Negotiations on the package have gone back and forth in recent weeks, with Sens. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., James Lankford, R-Okla., and Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., leading the charge, working with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Biden administration officials.

“As negotiators work through remaining issues, it is our hope that their efforts will allow the Senate to take swift action on the national security supplemental early in the new year,” the leaders concluded. “In the time remaining this year, Senate and Administration negotiators will continue to work in good faith toward finalizing their agreement.”

The Biden administration warned this week that the U.S. will run out of aid to Ukraine after the country sends one more aid package this month, and assistance will run dry unless Congress takes action.

Both leaders spoke about the negotiations on the Senate floor Wednesday as the upper chamber concluded its business for the year. They both highlighted the importance of getting the national security package passed and pledged to work over the holiday recess to close the gulf between the two sides.

“Make no mistake, the winter recess will be a busy and important few weeks for the United States Senate,” Schumer said. “Negotiations will continue around the clock reaching an agreement on a critical national security supplemental.”

“As I speak right now, the negotiators are in a room down the hall trying to make more progress,” he said Wednesday. “I came by a few minutes ago to thank all of them for their hard work and encourage them to continue.”

“When we return in the new year, we hope to take swift action on the national security supplemental,” Schumer added, warning: "Passing a national security supplemental is not going to be easy. It's one of the hardest things this Senate has undertaken in a very long time.”

“Our colleagues at the negotiating table are under no illusions about how difficult it is to fix our nation's broken asylum and parole system,” McConnell said, adding: “They're working on what would be the first serious repair in more than 30 years, but there's no longer any disagreement that the situation at the southern border is unsustainable and requires the Senate to act. This is the core of America's national security.”

“The Senate cannot afford to get this wrong,” the Kentucky Republican said, concluding: "I’m encouraged by our colleagues’ commitment to keep working toward an agreement on national security, beginning with security here at home. The Senate will not let the challenges we face go unanswered."