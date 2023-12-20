Stephen Power’s most trusted tool is a razor-sharp pencil.

“Now it’s unique,” Power told NY1 as he signed one of his prints. “Once I do something like this, it transforms it to one from an edition to an absolutely unique piece.”

That uniqueness leaps off the page at Espo’s Art World in the Boerum Hill neighborhood of Brooklyn. The shop has become a staple in the neighborhood, offering vibrant prints, one-of-a-kind canvases and a gathering place for the community.

“There’s home, there’s work and then there’s the potential for a magical third place between those two and we strive to be that,” Power said.

Power is a renowned graffiti artist who opened Espo’s Art World on Fourth Avenue 11 years ago. But the beloved shop will soon have a new look.

Espo’s Art World will no longer operate as a public space and instead, it will privately produce artwork for Power’s upcoming art show in Japan.

“We don’t want to continue in our current ways and means,” Power said when talking about his team of fellow artists. “We want to discover something else because we’re artists, so it’s time for a change.”

Power announced on Instagram in November that the shop would be closing at the end of 2023. The post generated dozens of comments from patrons, many of whom had mixed feelings.

Power says that while this chapter is bittersweet, he is proud of the legacy of his art studio.

“On the side of the building it says, ‘If you were here, I’d be home now.’ That’s just what we want this place to be,” Power said. “It’s an empty box until you come to this place and then we can make something happen here.”

Espo’s Art World will continue to sell prints and paintings until its last day of business on Saturday.