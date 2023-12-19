Vice President Kamala Harris is redoubling her focus on abortion access as the election year begins, planning a nationwide series of events as Democrats try to rally voters to give President Joe Biden a second term and regain full control of Congress.

"Across our nation, there is a full-on attack on a woman's fundamental freedom to make decisions about her own body," Harris wrote in a post on social media. "In the new year, I will be traveling the country to organize, build community, and fight back. Because when we fight, we win."

Because when we fight, we win. pic.twitter.com/wvZF94FJZa — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) December 19, 2023

Wisconsin is a critical battleground state where access to abortion has seesawed since the Supreme Court decision.

The loss of Roe v. Wade was a historic setback for Democrats, and there’s no clear path to restoring nationwide abortion access as Republican-led states enact new restrictions.

However, Democrats successfully harnessed anger over the decision to stem their losses in the 2022 midterms — Republicans narrowly took control of the House rather than winning wipeout victories that had been forecast — and they plan to make the issue a rallying cry in 2024 as well.

Vice presidents are rarely decisive in election campaigns, but Harris is poised to play an important role next year.

Part of that reason is Biden's age; he would be 86 at the end of his second term.

She's also led the charge for the White House on abortion, holding more than 50 events in at least 16 states with lawmakers, attorneys general, activists and healthcare providers.

The issue was a focus for her recent college tour as well, when she visited campuses to speak to students.