TITUSVILLE, Fla. — LifePointe Ministries in Titusville opened its doors Monday night to anyone seeking shelter from the cold. The organization, which has served as an occasional warming shelter since the pandemic, was the only overnight shelter open in Brevard County according to officials.

What You Need To Know LifePointe Ministries says it's able to open doors because it's not tied to any temperature threshold or red tape other organizations may face



The pastor says serving the homeless community has been a major focal point of the ministry



The organization's services boast several success stories where individuals were able to get back on their feet

Pastor Royce "Scooter" Morrison says the shelter service is a large group effort stemming from help from a variety of other congregations. He also credits the Disabled American Veterans for their support and donations of supplies.

“There are at least 10 churches represented that actually come support our church,” Morrison said.

On Monday evening, volunteers grabbed cots from a nearby Lutheran Church which allows them to use space for storage. Among the volunteers was a success story.

“LifePointe Ministries saved my life,” said Taylor Wilson, a LifePointe Ministries volunteer. “I was going down a deep, dark rabbit hole.”

Wilson says he’s now 11 months sober, and has landed back on his feet working as a mechanic. The cots he used to sleep on are now ones he gathers during his own volunteer work.

“It makes me feel good to be able to give back to the people who gave to me,” he said.

Morrison says he feels that same feeling as his ministry opens their doors.

“God placed in my heart a long time ago to open a church that, if we closed our doors, the community would miss us,” Morrison said.

Prior to opening doors, a representative with the ministry estimated they would have about 30-40 people come to their warming shelter.

The church is also anticipating their Christmas meal service, where they estimate they’ll feed about 700 people.