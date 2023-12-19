OHIO — Ohio is consistent with its favorite Christmas candy. For the third year in a row, a survey shows chocolate Santas are Ohio's go-to.
The survey from Candystore.com, an online bulk candy store, gathered opinions from 16,000 respondents, consulted with major candy distributors and manufacturers to make sure the website's findings were on par with broader trends.
While chocolate Santas remained at No. 1 for Ohio, Hersey Kisses came in second and peppermint bark came in third — also the same as last year's rankings.
Candystore.com saw three trends rising among the rest:
- Peppermint bark is bouncing back in the rankings. Last year, it dropped from six No. 1 spots. This year, it regained three spots, with the help of the Midwest.
- Candy canes are also rebounding after a tough 2022, thanks to help of New England states.
- Starburst continues to rise in the rankings, picking up numerous No. 3 spots.
However, Candystore.com also released the top 10 worst Christmas candy:
- Reindeer corn
- Christmas nougat
- Cherry cordials
- Candy canes (not peppermint)
- Peeps
- Ribbon candy
- Old-fashioned hard candies
- Life Savers Story Books
- Chocolate oranges
- Peppermint bark