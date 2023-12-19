ORLANDO, Fla. — The onePULSE Foundation took another step closer to dissolving, nearly one month after the board of trustees came to that decision.

On Monday night, the foundation sent out what it calls its “final email” as it hands memorial plans over to the city of Orlando.

What You Need To Know The onePULSE foundation sent out what it is calling "its final email" Monday night, outlining next steps and the future of a permanent memorial





The email stated that the city of Orlando is continuing to work with the families of the 49 people lost during the terror shooting in 2016 and shooting survivors





onePULSE Foundation stated its board has agreed to share memorial site designs with the city





Officials say the city is still planning to continue annual events like the Remembrance Ceremony as well as the CommUNITY Rainbow run

While the onePULSE Foundation will not be responsible for the future of a permanent site to honor the 49 lives lost in the terrorist shooting in 2016 by Omar Mateen, that conversation and those efforts have not stopped.

In the email, onePULSE officials said, “The city of Orlando will establish the Orlando United Pulse memorial fund, to continue the process of creating a memorial at the Pulse site.”

The email went on to state that the city will continue working with all parties involved, including, “The families of the victims and the survivors to ensure that the memorial honors the lives taken, those impacted by the tragedy and pays tribute to the resiliency of Orlando.”

The city of Orlando purchased the Pulse nightclub in October for $2 million and took over plans to create a permanent memorial.

In a previous statement, city of Orlando officials said they are appreciative of the offer by onePULSE to share information on the work they’ve done toward creating a memorial. In the email, onePULSE stated that its board has agreed to share memorial design work as well.

The email ended, stating that the city also plans to continue several annual events like the Remembrance Ceremony and the commUNITY Rainbow Run, which are both held in June.