POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Commercial flights are coming back to Lakeland Linder International Airport.

The Lakeland County Commission on Monday unanimously approved an agreement with Avelo Airlines to bring passenger air service back to the airport beginning in May 2024. The deal is for a 15-year contract with Avelo Airlines with an optional five-year extension.

It’s a move that has some residents excited.

“Super excited! I love to fly, I love to visit new places, and to not have to deal with so much traffic to get to the airport- super excited about that,” Alisha Hinton said.

Hinton has called Lakeland home for just about her whole life. It’s also the place where she works with her salon, Lisha Lou. But, even for her, going away on vacation is a necessity.

“I’m really willing to travel wherever they’re going,” she said. “I just want to catch a flight from home and say, ‘Oh my goodness, I did it here from Lakeland.’ It’s ideal for me.”

It’s an exciting time after the city announced an agreement with Avelo Airlines, bringing commercial flights to and from Lakeland. Right now, there are two options to fly out, with both of them being miles away.

“Normally out of Tampa,” Hinton said. “Sometimes out of Orlando. It depends on the time or day of the flight. Traffic is not ideal going to Orlando but sometimes the flights are cheaper. So it all depends on where I’m going.”

It’s been about a decade since commercial flights have flown out of the airport. It’s a welcome return, and conversation starter, at the salon.

“Some of the conversations we have here in the salon are definitely about planning a trip and what do we have coming up next,” Hinton said. “So, to even have a conversation about the fact that we have an airline right in our own backyard, I think it’s going to have some great chats and excitement among my clients as well.”

And with Lakeland being put on the map, Hinton says she could see more visitors staying around to see what the area has to offer.

“Even if they’re just staying here to go to Orlando or staying here to go to Tampa, because it’s so central, I think we are seeing more people come to our city to enjoy,” she said.

Right now, it’s unclear what destinations Avelo will be flying to or how frequently. Specific route information is expected to be unveiled in the upcoming months.

One concern with the commercial airlines is noise. During Monday’s meeting, the airport director addressed it saying they are doing their best to minimize it. They are waiting for approval from the FAA on alternative routes for planes.