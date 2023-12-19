DURHAM, N.C. — The clock is ticking to get shopping done for the holiday season.

What You Need To Know Many businesses from The Streets at Southpoint mall report a surplus of revenue this holiday shopping season, according to property manager Patrick Anderson



Nationwide malls are doing well after the pandemic



Ty Hensley said his store has racked up several hundreds of dollars a day more in sales than in previous years for holiday shopping



There are plenty of people who are doing theirs at The Streets at Southpoint mall in Durham.

According to the Coresight Research, foot traffic in top-tier malls was up by 12% in 2022 over 2019, while traffic in lower-tier malls was up 10%.

Nationwide the Coresight group found “retail sales at malls grew more than 11% in 2022 to nearly $819 billion.”

Similar growth is being seen at Southpoint, where Senior Property General Manager Patrick Anderson and multiple businesses are reporting a surplus in revenue, along with increased foot traffic.

“This has been the best year I’ve seen at the center as far as traffic, customers' mood, the vibe and who has been here,” Anderson said.

Anderson said the indoor and outdoor mall attracts 11 million visitors a year.

He said the safety and security of the customers is the top priority during a bustling shopping experience.

“Streets at Southpoint is a destination for Durham and for the entire greater Triangle,” Anderson said.

So ‘tis the season to escalate spending and making money.

Light Years Assistant Manager Ty Hensley, who runs a jewelry store located within the indoor portion of the mall, said the store's profits have been high this time of year.

“As far as our business is going compared to our previous holiday seasons, we’ve been doing excellent,” Hensley said. “I would say our numbers are looking better than they have in the last five years.”

The 24-year-old estimated they are raking in $500-$600 more a day in 2023 in comparison to this time in years past.

On a daily basis, Hensley said they are rolling in the dough every day.

“In a given day around this time of year, I would say $5,000-$7,000 (a day),” Hensley said.

The holiday seasons are a period when mall security is important.

Anderson said there has been a coordinated effort between visible mall security and local law enforcement as part of their current overall safety strategy. This is welcome news after some shootings and multiple crimes, some including people under the age of 18, created an uneasy pattern for the public in 2021.

New rules were instituted to require parental chaperones on the property, restricting people younger than 18 to be with someone above the age of 21 while shopping on the weekends.

Cameras and in-store signs at Light Years are friendly reminders to anyone thinking of snagging anything without paying.

Hensley said he feels he can provide the human touch at his place of work. It’s one reason why he’s stayed at the store for the last three years.

“I get to have a lot of fun, and it’s a super personal type of job for me,” Hensley said.

Hensley also said up to 30-45% of their yearly revenue can come from profits made during the holiday shopping season. It’s a welcome flush of money when doubt grew around the country about the future of malls during the pandemic.