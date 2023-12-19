WESTBOROUGH, Mass. - Amazon's newest fulfillment center in Westborough is aiming to taking the wait for packages to be delivered from days to just hours.



"Demand changes based on customer demand," said Andrew Schwarz, the site manager. "So some days, based on our forecast, we have more orders than other days. For the most part, the appetite for this region tends to be pretty high."

What You Need To Know



The new building has been in operation for two weeks, opening just in time for the holiday season.

"Launching a building during our peak season, in the northeast alone let alone New England, is definitely a challenge," Schwarz said. "We have weather factors involved, lots of different variables. But having worked out of this market for the last nine years, pretty well equipped to make sure that we're successful."

Schwarz said among their priorities is to get packages delivered to customers within two to five hours of them being ordered.

The facility carries everything from cooking equipment to diapers to cleaning supplies, all of which is based on what people are ordering.

"We do have metrics that do track the items we carry in inventory and what our customers are actually ordering in the area," Schwarz said. "It's very much like a seasonal retail store where you're not going to carry a lot of beach balls in the middle of the winter and you're not going to sell a lot of winter boots in the middle of the summer."

Schwarz said technology is their best friend when it comes to getting product out fast. Larger items are gathered by employees and prepared for shipping. Smaller items, which makes up a majority of the facility's inventory, are brought to an associate on a self driving mechanism, where they are then prepped for packing.

"As opposed to our traditional fulfillment centers where it can take over an hour from click to package, we're able to do it within 11 minutes," Schwarz said.

Once packed, the items go through quality control checks and then are prepared for the drivers.

"He will scan all the packages, verify again everything has been transferred to his device, his or her device, they'll load up the vehicle, go out, and start making deliveries," Schwarz explained.

Right now, Amazon says they're only operating at a fraction of the facility's potential - shipping to parts of central and eastern Massachusetts.

"Lexington and Framingham, as far south as Medway right now, and out into the Worcester area westbound," Schwarz said. "That's just a small part of what we're eventually going to have in terms of total jurisdiction. We're going to continue to expand outwards."