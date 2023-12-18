The U.S. will send one more aid package to Ukraine this month before its ability to provide assistance runs dry without additional funds approved by Congress, the White House said on Monday.

The Biden administration has warned for weeks that its resources to send assistance to the war-torn country battling Russia were running out and could be gone by the end of the year, but Monday’s announcement put more clarity on the exact timeline at play.

“We are still planning one more aid package to Ukraine later this month," National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby told reporters on Monday. “However, when that one is done, as the comptroller, Mr. [Mike] McCord, made clear in his note to Congress today, we will have no replenishment authority available to us and we’re going to need Congress to act without delay.”

When pressed by a reporter, Kirby did not give details on exactly how much assistance the U.S. has left for Ukraine and thus the amount that would be included in the expected final package, instead reiterating: “We’ve got enough for one good aid package left.”

“Ukraine still needs our help,” he said, “and it's well past time for Congress to act to stand up for freedom and democracy and defense of our own national security interests which are very much at play here.”

But the fate of such additional aid to Ukraine and Biden’s more than $100 billion national security supplemental funding request as a whole has become tied to delicate negotiations over U.S. border policies. Republicans insist they will not support more funds for the country without substantial changes at the border.

After a weekend of talks between a bipartisan group of senators and the White House over such border policy changes, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said on Monday he was “encouraged by the progress” but conceded the “job is not finished.”

"Finding the middle ground is exceptionally hard. It's going to take some more time to get it done,” Schumer said on the Senate floor.

The majority leader kept his chamber in town this week instead of sending lawmakers home for the holidays in order to keep border talks going. On Thursday, he pledged that the Senate would vote on a supplemental funding bill this week “no matter what.”

But Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., signaled on Monday a proposal fleshed out enough to get approval from the full chamber may not come together over the next few days.

Also speaking on the floor on Monday, McConnell echoed Schumer’s sentiment, saying he is “encouraged by our colleagues' commitment to keep making steady progress” in negotiations, but noted there are “a number of significant issues our colleagues are still working to resolve.”

“Our colleagues at the negotiating table are clear eyed about the fact that getting this agreement right and producing legislative text is going to require some time,” he said.

“There is simply no room for falling short here,” McConnell added. “We cannot afford to get this wrong.”

Appearing on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said negotiations on an agreement will stretch into the new year.

Although Republicans in the upper chamber have taken on hard line on the border policy changes being tied to Ukraine aid, most GOP senators generally support additional assistance to the country. Getting any potential agreement through the House – where a portion of the conference is against any more aid to Ukraine altogether and members may be less willing to accept compromises on border policy – may be a more arduous task.

The House has already left for the holiday break.

Biden is also facing pushback from some in his own party who are worried the White House will give up too much when it comes to immigration and the border in order to get the Ukraine assistance over the finish line.

Last week, Biden called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to descend on Washington for one more direct appeal to lawmakers to green light the requested funds.