As 2023 comes to a close — and with Washington engrossed in providing support for two wars overseas — the White House on Monday sought to showcase President Joe Biden's achievements at home, even as polling puts his approval rating at a new low.

In a memo sent on Monday, White House Communications Director Ben LaBolt, marked the end 2023 and Biden’s third year in office by touting “one of the most impactful legislative records in generations” under the Democratic president — on issues ranging from gun safety to lowering prescription drug costs — and bashing the GOP for promoting an “ideology out of step with most Americans.”

“Congressional Republicans attack freedoms like the right to choose, right to vote, and right to love who you love and be who you are — an ideology out of step with most Americans that treasure their individual liberties,” the memo reads.

LaBolt goes on to say “extreme Congressional Republicans” have no plan to lower costs for families.

“Their only plan is trillions of dollars of tax cuts for the wealthiest Americans and biggest corporations, saddling taxpayers with more debt,” he wrote.

By contrast, LaBolt noted over his three years in the Oval Office, Biden has spurred the creation of more than 14 million jobs, going on to tick through the president’s efforts to lower prescription drug costs, invest in infrastructure including transportation and and electric grids, prompt action to combat climate change, protect access to abortion and contraception and address gun violence.

Following the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade, the president signed executive orders aimed at preserving access to abortion, including allowing Medicaid to help women travel between states to obtain the procedure. Last year, Biden signed the most significant federal gun violence legislation in decades and opened the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention in September.

“When President Biden and Vice President Harris took the oath of office on January 20, 2021, America faced historic challenges including a once-in-a-century pandemic, an economy gripped by the most severe downturn since the Great Depression, and the painful aftermath of the January 6th insurrection,” LaBolt wrote.

He also noted, as the president himself has done in recent economic speeches, that former President Donald Trump's administration was “the first since President Hoover to exit office with fewer jobs than when they came in.”

“From Day One, President Biden and Vice President Harris moved swiftly to tackle these challenges head-on,” the memo continued.

The four-page document also pointed out inflation – an issue that has plagued voters’ views of the economy over Biden’s three years in office – has decreased “two thirds since last summer.”

But LaBolt noted the president understands more needs to be done as Biden continues to face a dismal report card from the American people on his handling of the economy and the administration’s months-long push to sell his economic agenda has not appeared to move many – nor has the moniker they chose for it, “Bidenomics,” stuck.

The memo comes as a new poll by Monmouth University released Monday shows Biden’s approval rating at a new low of 34%, with more than 2 in 3 respondents disapproving of his handling of immigration and inflation.

“The President also understands there is more work to do to lower costs for hard-working Americans: that’s why he passed legislation to lower prescription drug and energy costs, is working to eliminate hidden junk fees that banks, airlines, and other companies charge to rip off consumers, and is taking on corporate price gouging,” LaBolt wrote.

Biden capped the cost of insulin at $35 for seniors and gave Medicare the power to negotiate drug prices through his signature Inflation Reduction Act and proposed rules to ban businesses from tacking on late-minute surprise or hidden fees at the end of purchases. The memo accuses Congressional Republicans of attempting to undo such moves by trying to repeal the Inflation Reduction Act.

On the world stage, the memo also highlights the president’s work to strengthen the NATO alliance, including adding member countries as well as his actions “defending freedom and democracy around the world,” specifically mentioning Ukraine and Israel. Washington has been immersed in notoriously tricky negotiations over border policy that have become key to the fate of Biden’s national security supplemental request, which includes billions in aid to Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion and Israel as it battles Hamas.

Biden is facing pushback from some in his own party over fears he will give up too much when it comes to immigration and the border in order to get the foreign assistance over the finish line. The Democratic president is also under pressure from some in his party to take a harder line in calling on Israel to better protect Palestinian civilians amid its military operations in Gaza.